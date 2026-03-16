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Jharkhand Police Nab Three Gangsters After Shootout in Dhanbad

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 16, 2026 13:46 IST

Three gangsters linked to the Prince Khan gang were arrested in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, after a dramatic gunfight with police, underscoring the ongoing battle against organised crime in the region.

Key Points

  • Three gangsters arrested in Dhanbad after a gunfight with police, highlighting ongoing law enforcement efforts.
  • Two gangsters sustained gunshot wounds during the encounter, requiring hospital treatment.
  • The arrested individuals are linked to the Prince Khan gang and wanted for firing incidents in Dhanbad and Ranchi.
  • The operation involved a joint police team from Ranchi and Dhanbad, demonstrating inter-district cooperation.
  • Investigation is underway to uncover further details about the gang's activities and connections.

Three gangsters were nabbed after a brief gunfight with the police in Jharkhand's Dhanbad on Monday, with two of them sustaining gunshot wounds in their legs, officers said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team comprising officers and personnel from Ranchi and Dhanbad Police, conducted a raid in Bhagabandh area this morning to nab the gangsters, they said.

 

Dhanbad City Superintendent of Police (SP) Ritvik Shrivastav told PTI, "When police reached the spot, the criminals, who were hiding, opened fire and the law enforcers retaliated, leading to an exchange of fire in which two gangsters suffered gunshot wounds in their legs. The third person's leg broke while he was trying to escape. They have been taken to the hospital for treatment."

Gang's Connection to Firing Incidents

Dhanbad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prabhat Kumar said, "The arrested persons were henchmen of the Prince Khan gang. They were on the run in connection with two firing incidents -- one at Ara More in Dhanbad and another at a restaurant in Ranchi. A police team from Ranchi reached here to nab them."

Ranchi SSP Rakesh Ranjan said the police team from Ranchi went to Dhanbad to nab the accused involved in the firing incident at a restaurant near Birsa Munda Airport, and further investigation into the matter is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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