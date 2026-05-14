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Jharkhand Police Bust Inter-District Mobile Phone Theft Gang

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 14, 2026 10:06 IST

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Jharkhand police have successfully apprehended five members of an inter-district gang involved in mobile phone thefts, recovering 31 stolen smartphones and disrupting their operations in the Chatra and Hazaribagh border areas.

Key Points

  • Five members of a mobile phone theft gang arrested in Jharkhand's Chatra district.
  • Police recovered 31 smartphones based on the statements of the accused.
  • The gang was operating in the border areas of Hazaribagh and Chatra.
  • The accused have been remanded to judicial custody as the investigation continues.

Five members of an inter-district gang allegedly involved in theft of mobile phones were arrested in Jharkhand's Chatra district, police said.

Mobile Phone Theft Operation Details

Based on a complaint by a shopkeeper, a team of officers from the Itkhori police station conducted raids at suspected hideouts and arrested the accused on Wednesday, they said.

 

Police recovered 31 smartphones on the basis of their statements, an officer said.

Ongoing Investigation

"All the accused have been remanded to judicial custody. We are now attempting to trace the wider network of this gang," Itkhori police station officer-in-charge, Abhishek Kumar Singh, told PTI.

The accused were active in the border areas of Hazaribagh and Chatra, operating as an organised group to carry out the thefts, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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