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Home  » News » Four Young Men Die In Assam Motorcycle Accident

Four Young Men Die In Assam Motorcycle Accident

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 24, 2026 17:21 IST

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A tragic head-on motorcycle collision in Assam's Kamrup district has resulted in the deaths of four young men, prompting a police investigation into the cause of the accident.

Key Points

  • Four young men died in a head-on motorcycle collision in Assam's Kamrup district.
  • The accident involved two motorcycles, one carrying three youths and the other carrying two.
  • Three victims were declared dead at the Palashbari health centre, and a fourth died later at GMCH.
  • One victim is currently undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.
  • Police are investigating the cause of the fatal motorcycle accident in Assam.

Four young men were killed and another injured after two motorcycles collided head-on in Assam's Kamrup district in the early hours on Sunday, police said.

Details Of The Fatal Assam Crash

The incident happened near Palashbari, with three youths riding one bike, and two on the other, they said.

 

"All five victims were taken to the nearby Palashbari health centre. Doctors declared three of them brought dead," an officer said.

The two others were referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), but one of them died later, she said.

"The fifth victim is undergoing treatment at the GMCH now. All of them were in their early 20s," she added.

Investigation Underway

Police said an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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