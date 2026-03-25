Old Enmity Sparks Village Clash in Muzaffarnagar, Several Injured

A violent clash in a Muzaffarnagar village, fueled by a long-standing dispute, has left four people injured, prompting a police investigation and arrests after a video of the incident went viral.

Photograph: Courtesy @samajwadiparty/X

Key Points A clash between two groups in a Muzaffarnagar village resulted in injuries to four people.

The clash was triggered by a long-standing enmity between the two groups from the same community.

The incident involved stone-pelting and occurred in the Kakroli area.

Police have arrested two individuals and are actively searching for the remaining suspects involved in the violence.

A video of the clash went viral on social media, prompting further police action and investigation.

At least four people, including a woman, were injured in a clash between two groups in a village here, an official said on Wednesday.

Both the sides belonged to the same community and had a long-standing enmity between them, he said.

The incident took place on Tuesday night at Kakroli area, when the two groups resorted to stone-pelting over an old dispute.

Police Investigation and Arrests

Circle Officer Devwart Bajpai said police have booked around 20 people and arrested two people so far.

Action was initiated after a video of the clash, purportedly showing people pelting stones at each other, went viral on social media, Bajpai said.

Efforts are underway to identify and arrest the remaining accused, he added.