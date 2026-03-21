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Home  » News » Two Brothers Killed in Uttar Pradesh Village Dispute

Two Brothers Killed in Uttar Pradesh Village Dispute

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 21, 2026 23:24 IST

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A violent clash in a Uttar Pradesh village resulted in the deaths of two brothers following an attack with sharp weapons, prompting a police investigation and the detention of suspects.

Key Points

  • Two brothers died after being attacked with sharp weapons in Meharmati Ganeshpura village, Uttar Pradesh.
  • The attack occurred during a dispute between two groups of people.
  • Police have detained three suspects in connection with the incident.
  • An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the dispute and bring all those responsible to justice.

Two brothers succumbed to their injuries on Saturday after being attacked with sharp-edged weapons during a dispute between two groups of people in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said.

The incident took place in Meharmati Ganeshpura village under the Sardhana police station, they added.

 

According to police, the injured brothers -- Bhoora (40) and Saimuddin (35) -- were rushed to a local hospital but as their condition deteriorated, they were referred to a higher medical centre, where they succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Abhijit Kumar said two teams have been formed to apprehend the accused and three of them have been detained.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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