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Home  » News » Mob Violence Erupts in Muzaffarpur: One Dead, Several Police Injured

Mob Violence Erupts in Muzaffarpur: One Dead, Several Police Injured

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 18, 2026 12:27 IST

A deadly mob attack in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, resulted in the death of a villager and injuries to several police officers after a police team attempted to arrest a wanted suspect, sparking a violent confrontation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A villager in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, died from gunshot wounds during a mob attack on a police team.
  • Four police personnel, including a station house officer, sustained injuries in the violent clash.
  • The police team had gone to arrest a man wanted in connection with two criminal cases when the mob formed.
  • The mob reportedly pelted stones and opened fire on the police, who responded with aerial firing in self-defence.
  • An investigation is underway to identify and arrest those responsible for the violence and the villager's death.

A villager died of gunshot wounds, while four police personnel, including a station house officer, were injured after an angry mob attacked a team of law enforcers who had gone to a locality in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district to arrest a man wanted in two cases, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Gaighat locality on Tuesday evening.

 

The deceased has been identified as Veer Rai, a local who died of gunshot wounds. The injured personnel are Gaighat police station SHO Raja Singh, Additional SHO Manish Kumar and two Home Guards.

Details of the Muzaffarpur Clash

According to the statement issued by the district police, a police team, led by the SHO, went to Gaighat locality to arrest Bhikhari Rai, an accused wanted in two cases. Suddenly, a mob gathered and started pelting the policemen and the vehicles with stones and also opened fire at the law enforcers.

"The stone-pelting and firing was so intense from the mob's side that it forced the police to fire in the air in self-defence. Somehow, the police personnel managed to escape from the spot... four policemen sustained injuries in the incident. All the injured policemen are undergoing treatment at a government hospital and their condition is out of danger," it said.

A villager, identified as Veer Rai, died after suffering gunshot wounds, a senior police officer said, adding that the matter is being investigated and the accused will soon be arrested.

He said the situation in the area is currently under control.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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