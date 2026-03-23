Vehicle Dispute Sparks Violent Clash in UP Village, Leaving 10 Injured

A violent clash erupted in a Muzaffarnagar village after a minor vehicle dispute escalated, leaving 10 people injured and prompting police intervention to restore order.

Key Points A dispute over a vehicle being touched triggered a violent clash in Riyawli Nagla village, Muzaffarnagar.

At least 10 people sustained injuries during the clash, which involved the use of stones and sticks.

Police have registered a case and arrested 16 individuals in connection with the Muzaffarnagar village violence.

Increased security measures have been implemented in the village to prevent further escalation of tensions.

At least 10 people were injured in a clash between two groups of the same community in Riyawli Nagla village in the Ratanpuri area, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aditya Bansal said an altercation between two people over a vehicle allegedly being touched escalated into a full-blown clash.

Both sides allegedly used stones and sticks, resulting in injuries to several people, he added.

The police have registered a case against several people and arrested 16 in connection with the incident, the officer said.

Security has been mounted in the village to prevent flare-ups.