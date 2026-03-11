HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
J&K Police Nab Three Alleged Drug Peddlers in Doda

J&K Police Nab Three Alleged Drug Peddlers in Doda

March 11, 2026 15:28 IST

In Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, police have arrested three individuals for drug peddling and seized cannabis, underscoring ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Three alleged drug peddlers were arrested by police in the Kishtigarh area of Doda district.
  • The individuals were found in possession of cannabis during a routine police patrol and checking operation.
  • A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law, and an investigation is currently underway.
  • The Senior Superintendent of Police in Doda supervised the anti-drug operation, highlighting the commitment to combating drug trafficking.

Police have arrested three alleged drug peddlers on Wednesday, and recovered cannabis from their possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, officials said.

The police, during routine patrolling and checking in the Kishtigarh area, arrested Mubashir Hussain, Muzamil Raja Beg and Khalid Shah, and recovered cannabis from their possession, they said.

 

A case has been registered under relevant sections of law, and further investigation is underway, they added.

Police Commitment to Anti-Drug Efforts

Doda Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Mehta supervised the anti-drug drive, the police said, reiterating their commitment to take strict action against drug peddlers and urging the public to share information related to drug trafficking.

