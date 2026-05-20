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Punjab Police Bust Drug Racket, Arrest Three In Ferozepur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 20, 2026 23:03 IST

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Punjab Police have arrested three individuals in Ferozepur and seized a significant quantity of heroin and methamphetamine, along with a firearm.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Punjab Police arrested three key operatives linked to drug trafficking in Ferozepur.
  • Police recovered 10.125 kg of heroin and 2 kg of methamphetamine from the accused.
  • A .30 bore Turkiye-made pistol was also seized during the operation.
  • Investigations are ongoing to identify the source and destination of the drugs.
  • The arrests highlight Punjab Police's efforts to combat drug trafficking networks.

Punjab Police has arrested three "key operatives" allegedly linked with drug trafficking operations in Ferozepur district and recovered 10.125 kg of heroin, 2 kg of methamphetamine, and a weapon from them, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Details of the Drug Bust Operation

In two separate operations, police arrested three accused identified as Om alias Omi (23), a resident of Leli Wala village in Ferozepur; Aniket Kumar (22) and Sumit (23), both residents of Shanti Nagar, Ferozepur, the official said.

 

Apart from recovering contraband, police teams also impounded their motorcycle.

Preliminary investigation revealed the involvement of an organised drug supply chain in both the cases.

Police teams are working to establish backward and forward linkages in this case to identify the source, destination, and other members of both networks, he said.

Seizure of Heroin and Methamphetamine

Sharing operational details of the first operation, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ferozepur, Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said a police team, acting on an input, intercepted Om alias Omi near a brick kiln and the during a search, a large consignment of 10.125 kg heroin was recovered from his possession.

In the second operation, the SSP said another team received an input that two individuals -- Aniket Kumar and Sumit Kumar -- who allegedly deal in synthetic drugs and illegal weapons, were heading from Mallanwala towards Ferozepur on a motorcycle to deliver a drug consignment.

The police team intercepted the duo and recovered 2 kg of methamphetamine drug, commonly known as ICE, and one .30 bore Turkiye-made pistol from their possession, the SSP said.

He said further investigation is ongoing, and more arrests and recoveries are likely in coming days.

Two separate cases have been registered in these matters under relevant provisions, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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