Two Rajasthan Revenue Officials Arrested in Jaipur Bribery Case

Two Rajasthan revenue officials have been arrested in Jaipur for allegedly accepting a bribe related to agricultural land division, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two revenue officials, Patwari Vikram Bunkar and Ashok Kumar, were arrested in Jaipur for allegedly accepting a bribe.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted the arrest under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The officials allegedly demanded Rs 30,000 for the division of agricultural land in Khedi gram panchayat.

A trap was laid after verification, leading to the arrest of the accused while accepting the bribe.

Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday arrested two revenue officials in Jaipur for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 30,000, officials said.

Patwari Vikram Bunkar and another employee, Ashok Kumar, posted in Khedi gram panchayat in Bassi tehsil, were arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Details of the Bribery Case

An ACB official said that the accused had demanded the bribe for the division of an agricultural land. After verification, a trap was laid, and the accused were held while accepting the bribe.

The matter is under investigation.