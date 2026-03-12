HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Two Rajasthan Revenue Officials Arrested in Jaipur Bribery Case

Two Rajasthan Revenue Officials Arrested in Jaipur Bribery Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 12, 2026 18:56 IST

x

Two Rajasthan revenue officials have been arrested in Jaipur for allegedly accepting a bribe related to agricultural land division, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Two revenue officials, Patwari Vikram Bunkar and Ashok Kumar, were arrested in Jaipur for allegedly accepting a bribe.
  • The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted the arrest under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
  • The officials allegedly demanded Rs 30,000 for the division of agricultural land in Khedi gram panchayat.
  • A trap was laid after verification, leading to the arrest of the accused while accepting the bribe.

Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday arrested two revenue officials in Jaipur for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 30,000, officials said.

Patwari Vikram Bunkar and another employee, Ashok Kumar, posted in Khedi gram panchayat in Bassi tehsil, were arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

 

Details of the Bribery Case

An ACB official said that the accused had demanded the bribe for the division of an agricultural land. After verification, a trap was laid, and the accused were held while accepting the bribe.

The matter is under investigation.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Rajasthan ACB arrestes 2 ED officers for taking bribe
Rajasthan ACB arrestes 2 ED officers for taking bribe
Raj MLA held for accepting bribe to drop questions in assembly
Raj MLA held for accepting bribe to drop questions in assembly
J&K Revenue Official Nabbed for Accepting Bribe in Srinagar
J&K Revenue Official Nabbed for Accepting Bribe in Srinagar
Rajasthan Police Constable Nabbed in Bribery Case in Udaipur
Rajasthan Police Constable Nabbed in Bribery Case in Udaipur
Jaipur mayor suspended after husband's arrest in bribery case
Jaipur mayor suspended after husband's arrest in bribery case

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

IAF chief flies sortie in upgraded MiG-29, reviews preparedness of Western Air Command5:37

IAF chief flies sortie in upgraded MiG-29, reviews...

Daily wager's son cracks UPSC in first attempt1:33

Daily wager's son cracks UPSC in first attempt

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal attends Bhasma Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple1:53

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal attends Bhasma Aarti at...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO