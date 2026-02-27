ACB Raids Illegal Mining Sites in Reasi, Udhampur Districts

The Anti-Corruption Bureau is cracking down on illegal mining in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi and Udhampur districts, seizing evidence and uncovering a potential nexus between officials and mining operators.

Key Points The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted raids targeting illegal mining operations in Reasi and Udhampur districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The ACB seized electronic gadgets, critical records, and incriminating documents related to illegal mining activities.

Preliminary reports suggest a nexus between mineral bidders and officials from the mining and ecology departments, enabling unchecked illegal operations.

Stone crushing facilities were found operating in violation of mandated terms, causing significant environmental damage.

Multiple forged Form-A transit documents were recovered from the illegal mining sites, indicating widespread fraudulent practices.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday continued its crackdown on illegal mining in Reasi and Udhampur districts of Jammu and Kashmir, and seized electronic gadgets, critical records, and incriminating documents, officials said.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday launched surprise checks across multiple districts of Jammu Division following complaints of widespread illegal mining activities allegedly being carried out by mining block holders in connivance with certain officials of the mining and ecology departments.

"In a decisive move to protect the region's environment and combat corruption, the ACB has launched sweeping joint surprise checks targeting illegal mining operations across Udhampur and Reasi districts," an ACB spokesman said.

Preliminary reports indicated a suspected nexus between mineral bidders and certain officials within the mining and ecology departments, allowing these activities to operate unchecked, he said.

To halt illegal extraction and misuse of natural resources, specialised ACB teams led by gazetted officers executed coordinated surprise inspections at multiple stone-crushing facilities in both districts, the spokesman said.

Evidence Seized During Raids

On seizure of evidence, he said the ACB confiscated electronic gadgets, critical records, and incriminating documents during the operation.

The spokesman said multiple forged Form-A transit documents were recovered from the operational sites.

Environmental Violations Uncovered

On environmental violations, he said the inspected stone crushers were found to be actively indulging in illegal mining.

"Facilities were found operating in grave violation of their mandated terms and conditions, causing irreversible ecological degradation to the region," the spokesman said.