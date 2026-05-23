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Home  » News » Forest Employee Killed In Haldwani After Drunken Argument

Forest Employee Killed In Haldwani After Drunken Argument

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 23, 2026 18:59 IST

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A forest department employee in Haldwani was allegedly murdered with an axe after a drunken argument with an associate, prompting a police investigation.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points

  • Forest department employee Mewa Lal was allegedly murdered in Haldwani.
  • The murder occurred after an argument with his associate, Tiwari Singh.
  • Both men were reportedly under the influence of alcohol.
  • Police have launched an investigation and are searching for the accused.

A contractual employee of the forest department was allegedly hacked to death with an axe in the Tanda forest here following an argument with his associate, and both men were reportedly drunk, police said on Saturday.

Details of the Haldwani Forest Murder

According to an official, residents informed police about the murder on Sunday morning.

 

Police officer Amit Kumar Saini said the victim, identified as 50-year-old Mewa Lal, worked as a plantation watcher with the forest department in the Tanda range of Haldwani in Nainital district and was originally a resident of Kaushambi district in Uttar Pradesh.

Investigation Underway

Saini said the preliminary investigation revealed that Mewa Lal argued with his associate, Tiwari Singh, while they were allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

He said Singh then allegedly attacked Mewa Lal with an axe, killing him on the spot and fled from the crime scene.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem, while multiple police teams have been formed to trace and arrest the accused, officials said.

Police said an investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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