Main Accused in Forest Guard Murder Case Arrested After Illegal Sand Mining Operation

Following the tragic death of a forest guard, police have arrested the main suspect involved in illegal sand mining operations in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, sparking investigations into political connections and raising concerns about environmental protection.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The main accused, Vinod Kori, driver of the tractor-trolley, has been arrested in Ahmedabad for allegedly crushing a forest guard to death during an anti-illegal sand mining operation in Morena.

Two other individuals, Pawan Tomar and Sonu Chauhan, have also been arrested in connection with the forest guard's murder and illegal sand mining operation.

The incident occurred when a forest guard team attempted to stop a tractor-trolley engaged in illegal sand mining on National Highway 552 near Ranpur village.

One of the accused is an office-bearer of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), and another is vice-president of the ruling party's mandal unit, raising political concerns.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a petition related to the murder, highlighting the severity of illegal sand mining in the National Chambal Sanctuary.

Police on Monday apprehended from Ahmedabad the main accused, identified as the driver of a tractor trolley, for allegedly crushing a forest guard to death during an operation against illegal sand mining in Morena, five days after the incident, a police officer said.

He said a reward of Rs 10,000 had been announced for the absconding accused, Vinod Kori, while two others involved in the same case had already been arrested.

On April 8, forest guard Harkesh Gurjar was run over by a tractor-trolley engaged in illegal sand mining on National Highway 552 near Ranpur village, after he and a team from the department had tried to stop the vehicle for checking, as per police.

The highway connects the Chambal regions across Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.

Two other accused, identified as Pawan Tomar and Sonu Chauhan, were already arrested, Morena Additional Superintendent of Police Surendra Singh Dawar told reporters.

Tomar was held from Rapta Ke Pura late Sunday evening, while Chauhan, a resident of Bilpur under Ambah police station limits, was arrested two days ago.

"Several teams searched for the main accused in the last five days. Police raided several cities in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi. After receiving a clue, they apprehended the accused driver, Vinod Kori, in Ahmedabad this morning," Dawar added.

Kori is now being shifted to Morena for interrogation, which will uncover other aspects of the case.

Political Links to Illegal Sand Mining

One of the accused, Chauhan, is an office-bearer of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in Dimni Mandal, while Tomar is vice-president of the ruling party's mandal unit in Dimni.

BJP district vice president Arvind Singh acknowledged that Tomar and Chauhan are associated with the party, but added that their involvement is still under investigation.

The BJP will decide on action against the duo after the investigation report on their involvement is received, Singh added.

Investigation and Supreme Court Involvement

Police said the tractor-trolley used in the murder is registered in the name of Bhanwar Lal Meena of Rajasthan's Bundi district. Meena, however, in his statement recorded in Bundi, claimed the vehicle was sold to the accused after a stamped agreement.

Incidentally, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a petition related to the murder on Monday. The matter was raised a day after the murder before a bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta, which is hearing a suo motu case titled 'Illegal sand mining in the National Chambal Sanctuary and threat to endangered aquatic wildlife'.

The lawyer who mentioned the matter before the bench stated that the petition was filed by an amicus curiae appointed by the Supreme Court in the pending suo motu case related to illegal sand mining in the National Chambal Sanctuary.