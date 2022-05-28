Dangerous Land Mines Everywhere in Ukraine

Please click on the images for the latest glimpses from Putin's war in Ukraine.
IMAGE: Ukrainian bomb disposal experts and de-mining teams clear a lake and field of unexploded munitions and mines in Horenka. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
IMAGE: The deming and clearing of unexploded munitions in Ukraine after the Russian invasion could take between 5 to 7 years.
Bomb disposal experts at work in Horenka. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
IMAGE: Pro-Russian troops drive a tank past a destroyed residential building in the town of Popasna in the Luhansk region. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters
IMAGE: Pro-Russian troops with an BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launch system in Popasna in the Luhansk region. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters
IMAGE: Pro-Russian troops drive an BTR-MDM Rakushka armoured personnel carrier in Popasna. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters
IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier patrols an area near the frontline in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Anna Kudriavtseva/Reuters
IMAGE: Gravestones are seen in the yard of a workshop damaged during the conflict in Popasna. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters
IMAGE: An aerial view shows destroyed houses in Popasna. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images
IMAGE: An aerial view shows an elliptical machine on a balcony of a damaged building in Popasna. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images
IMAGE: Oleksandr, 43, disassembles the roof of his destroyed house in Novoselivka.
Chernihiv, northeast of Kyiv, was an early target of Russia's offensive after its invasion.
While they failed to capture the city, Russian forces battered large parts of Chernihiv and the surrounding region in their attempted advance toward the capital. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images
IMAGE: Children sit on the fence next to a library in Novoselivka. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images
IMAGE: A burned bedroom is seen in the shelled Severnaya Saltyvka residential area in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second biggest city. Photograph: Ivan Alvarado/Reuters
IMAGE: A view of a building's damaged roof after Russian shelling in Kharkiv. Photograph: Christopher Ivan Alvarado/Reuters
IMAGE: A residential area damaged by shelling in Kharkiv. Photograph: Ivan Alvarado/Reuters
IMAGE: A Ukrainian man with a wounded bird in a park damaged by ussian shelling in Kharkiv. Photograph: Ivan Alvarado/Reuters
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com