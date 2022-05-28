News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Dangerous Land Mines Everywhere in Ukraine

Dangerous Land Mines Everywhere in Ukraine

By Rediff News Bureau
May 28, 2022 13:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Please click on the images for the latest glimpses from Putin's war in Ukraine.

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian bomb disposal experts and de-mining teams clear a lake and field of unexploded munitions and mines in Horenka. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: The deming and clearing of unexploded munitions in Ukraine after the Russian invasion could take between 5 to 7 years.
Bomb disposal experts at work in Horenka. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Pro-Russian troops drive a tank past a destroyed residential building in the town of Popasna in the Luhansk region. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Pro-Russian troops with an BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launch system in Popasna in the Luhansk region. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Pro-Russian troops drive an BTR-MDM Rakushka armoured personnel carrier in Popasna. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier patrols an area near the frontline in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Anna Kudriavtseva/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Gravestones are seen in the yard of a workshop damaged during the conflict in Popasna. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An aerial view shows destroyed houses in Popasna. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: An aerial view shows an elliptical machine on a balcony of a damaged building in Popasna. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Oleksandr, 43, disassembles the roof of his destroyed house in Novoselivka.
Chernihiv, northeast of Kyiv, was an early target of Russia's offensive after its invasion.
While they failed to capture the city, Russian forces battered large parts of Chernihiv and the surrounding region in their attempted advance toward the capital. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Children sit on the fence next to a library in Novoselivka. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A burned bedroom is seen in the shelled Severnaya Saltyvka residential area in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second biggest city. Photograph: Ivan Alvarado/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A view of a building's damaged roof after Russian shelling in Kharkiv. Photograph: Christopher Ivan Alvarado/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A residential area damaged by shelling in Kharkiv. Photograph: Ivan Alvarado/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian man with a wounded bird in a park damaged by ussian shelling in Kharkiv. Photograph: Ivan Alvarado/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
Despair And Hope Amidst Ukraine's Ruins
Despair And Hope Amidst Ukraine's Ruins
The Many Faces of War in Ukraine
The Many Faces of War in Ukraine
The Flotsam Of War
The Flotsam Of War
CBI grills Karti in Chinese visa case for 3rd day
CBI grills Karti in Chinese visa case for 3rd day
Recipes: Masala Chai, Potato Snack
Recipes: Masala Chai, Potato Snack
Another plea in SC challenges Places of Worship Act
Another plea in SC challenges Places of Worship Act
'It was a different Virat Kohli this IPL season'
'It was a different Virat Kohli this IPL season'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Ukrainians, Russians Play Cat And Mouse

Ukrainians, Russians Play Cat And Mouse

US Javelin Helps Destroy Russian Tanks

US Javelin Helps Destroy Russian Tanks

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances