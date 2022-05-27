Despair And Hope Amidst Ukraine's Ruins

Please click on the images for glimpses of the destruction caused by Putin's war in Ukraine.
IMAGE: People photograph and inspect destroyed Russian main battle tanks and armoured vehicles laying beside a road in Irpin. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
IMAGE: Clothes seen on the balcony of the heavily damaged apartment block. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images
IMAGE: A woman walks by the heavily damaged Hotel Ukraine in Chernihiv.
Chernihiv, northeast of Kyiv, was an early target of Russia's offensive after its February 24th invasion.
While they failed to capture the city, Russian forces battered large parts of Chernihiv and the surrounding region in their attempted advance toward the capital. Photograph: Alexey Furman/Getty Images
IMAGE: A local resident inspects bomb damage from Russian attacks while retrieving salvageable items from his apartment building.
Although Russian shelling has largely ceased in Kharkiv, the attacks destroyed many houses and large apartment buildings, especially in the northern part of the city, leaving thousands of residents homeless. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images
IMAGE: Public transit workers sweep up shrapnel and war debris in a former frontline neighborhood in Kharkiv.
The workers have been tasked with alternate duties while city authorities open more metro and trolly routes. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images
IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers take pictures of a mural titled Saint Javelin dedicated to the British portable surface-to-air missile that has been unveiled on the side of a Kyiv apartment block.
The artwork by illustrator and artist Chris Shaw is in reference to the Javelin missile donated to Ukrainian troops to battle against the Russian invasion. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
IMAGE: Ukrainian soldiers drive along a road near the town of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters
IMAGE: Pro-Russian troops are seen at a former fighting position of the Ukrainian armed forces outside the town of Svitlodarsk in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters
IMAGE: Pro-Russian troops inspect a Ukrainian AT4 anti-tank launcher. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters
IMAGE: Pro-Russian troops at a former fighting position of the Ukrainian armed forces. Photograph: Pavel Klimov/Reuters
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com