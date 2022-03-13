For Putin's Warriors, Z Is For Victory

Please click on the images below for
glimpses of Putin's War in Ukraine.
IMAGE: A bus stop in Simferopol in the Russian-controlled Ukrainian province of Crimea with portraits of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The boards read: Left: 'The real power is in justice and truth, which is on our side'. Centre: 'Russia doesn't start wars, Russia ends them'. Right: 'We want the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine'. Photograph: Alexey Pavlishak/Reuters
IMAGE: Members of the Ukrainian emergency services dismantle a bomb in Chernihiv. Photograph: State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via Reuters
IMAGE: A flying drone developed by members of the Ukrainian territorial defence forces in Kyiv to hurl Molotov cocktails at Russian tanks and troops. Photograph: Mykola Tymchenko/Reuters
IMAGE: Members of the Ukrainian forces take a break from the war near Demydiv. Photograph: Maksim Levin/Reuters
IMAGE: Members of the Ukrainian forces cook food during a brief break in the war. Photograph: Maksim Levin/Reuters
IMAGE: A pro-Russian trooper near a damaged residential building in the separatist-controlled town of Volnovakha in Ukraine's Donetsk region. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters
IMAGE: Rescuers work amongst rubble at a psychiatric hospital, which was hit by a Russian shell, according to the state emergency service of Ukraine, in the village of Oskil, Izyum district, Kharkiv region. Photograph: State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via Reuters
IMAGE: A destroyed vehicle at the border between Bucha and Irpin in Irpin. Photograph: Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters
IMAGE: Pro-Russian troops next to a tank with the letter 'Z' painted on it in the separatist-controlled town of Volnovakha in Ukraine's Donetsk region. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters
IMAGE: Though the Russian alphabet does not have the letter 'Z', Vladimir Putin's defence ministry informed its followers on Instagram that the 'Z' painted on Russian army tanks and military vehicles during the war in Ukraine is 'an abbreviation of the Russian phrase 'for victory' (za pobedu in Latin letters)', according to The Spectator magazine. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com