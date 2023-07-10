News
500 Days Of The Ukraine War...

500 Days Of The Ukraine War...

By REDIFF NEWS
July 10, 2023 08:53 IST
IMAGE: A view of damaged buildings following a Russian rocket strike that hit an apartment building in Lviv in this screen grab obtained from a handout video released on July 6, 2023. Photograph: Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescuers at a site of a damaged residential building in Lviv. Photograph: Roman Baluk/Reuters/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Paramedics carry a person from the site of a residential building in Lviv damaged by a Russian strike. Photograph: Roman Baluk/Reuters/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescuers carry the body of a person killed in the Russian attack. Photograph: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Residents leave their damaged building after it was hit by a missile strike. Photograph: Roman Baluk/Reuters/Reuters

 

IMAGE: These two young women can't comprehend the cruel dimensions of war. Photograph: Roman Baluk/Reuters/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A woman holds her dog tight outside her residential building. Photograph: Roman Baluk/Reuters/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An injured local resident. Photograph: Roman Baluk/Reuters/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Municipal workers remove damaged cars. Photograph: Roman Baluk/Reuters/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A woman speaks on her mobile phone in a broken window. Photograph: Roman Baluk/Reuters/Reuters
 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
