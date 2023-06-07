Now, A Man Made Flood In Ukraine

Glimpses of Kherson, Ukraine, June 6, 2023, after either Russian or Ukranian missiles destroyed the Nova Kakhovka dam, releasing thousands of litres of water.
IMAGE: A local resident walks on a flooded street. Photograph: Reuters
IMAGE: The roof of a house in the flooded Dnipro river. Photograph: Ivan Antypenko/Reuters
IMAGE: A woman measures the water level on a flooded street. Photograph: Alina Smutko/Reuters
IMAGE: A woman walks in a flooded yard. Photograph: Alina Smutko/Reuters
IMAGE: Residents carry their belongings on a flooded street. Photograph: Alina Smutko/Reuters
IMAGE: Red Cross volunteers help an elderly woman evacuated from a flooded area. Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters
IMAGE: Red Cross volunteers help another elderly woman evacuated from a flooded area. Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters
IMAGE: Residents react after their evacuation from a flooded area. Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters
IMAGE: Rescuers evacuate residents from a flooded area. Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters
IMAGE: Members of a rescue team approach a dog in water during a rescue operation on a flooded street. Photograph: video grab/State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout/Reuters
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com