News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Now, A Man Made Flood In Ukraine

Now, A Man Made Flood In Ukraine

By REDIFF NEWS
June 07, 2023 10:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Glimpses of Kherson, Ukraine, June 6, 2023, after either Russian or Ukranian missiles destroyed the Nova Kakhovka dam, releasing thousands of litres of water.

 

IMAGE: A local resident walks on a flooded street. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: The roof of a house in the flooded Dnipro river. Photograph: Ivan Antypenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A woman measures the water level on a flooded street. Photograph: Alina Smutko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A woman walks in a flooded yard. Photograph: Alina Smutko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Residents carry their belongings on a flooded street. Photograph: Alina Smutko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Red Cross volunteers help an elderly woman evacuated from a flooded area. Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Red Cross volunteers help another elderly woman evacuated from a flooded area. Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Residents react after their evacuation from a flooded area. Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescuers evacuate residents from a flooded area. Photograph: Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Members of a rescue team approach a dog in water during a rescue operation on a flooded street. Photograph: video grab/State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
When Death Came From The Sky
When Death Came From The Sky
Ukrainians Flee To Escape Death
Ukrainians Flee To Escape Death
Putin Bombards Kyiv With Missiles
Putin Bombards Kyiv With Missiles
Biparjoy intensifies into severe cyclonic storm
Biparjoy intensifies into severe cyclonic storm
India hope to not repeat mistakes of last WTC final
India hope to not repeat mistakes of last WTC final
Adipurush Gets Into Action Mode
Adipurush Gets Into Action Mode
How To Handle Money Issues After Layoffs
How To Handle Money Issues After Layoffs
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

When Will Putin End This Cruel War?

When Will Putin End This Cruel War?

How Many Will Return Home From Ukraine?

How Many Will Return Home From Ukraine?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances