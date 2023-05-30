When Death Came From The Sky

Russia rained fire on Ukraine's Kyiv region on Monday, May 29, 2023.

IMAGE: A lady looks at the sky for possible Russian drones or missiles. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: An apartment building damaged in a Russian drone strike. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: A resident removes shards of glass from a window. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Residents embrace each other, relieved to have escaped death. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Dazed residents roused from their sleep by the massive Russian air strikes. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Firefighters walk near damaged cars. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Men help to evacuate a woman from a heavily damaged apartment building. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: A police officer lists the damage. Photograph: Head of the National Police of Kyiv region Andrii Nebytov/Telegram/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: Residents try to douse fires caused by the Russian air strikes. Photograph: Head of the National Police of Kyiv region Andrii Nebytov/Telegram/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: Part of a Russian missile on a Kyiv street. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: A municipal worker dismounts a traffic light broken by part of a missile. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Police officers carry a part of a missile. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Residents shelter inside a subway station during an air raid alert. Photograph: Alina Smutko/Reuters

IMAGE: Firefighters extinguish the fire on a burning cargo trailer damaged during the Russian strike. Photograph: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukrainein Kyiv region/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: A crater caused by the Russian strike. Photograph: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout/Reuters

