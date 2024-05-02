News
Rediff.com  » News » Halt illegal mining in Aravallis, act against officials: SC

Halt illegal mining in Aravallis, act against officials: SC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 02, 2024 19:17 IST
Observing that a balance between sustainable development and protection of the environment has to be made, the Supreme Court asked the Centre and state governments on Thursday to stop illegal mining in the Aravalli area.

IMAGE: A scenic view of the Aravalli range after rainfall, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, June 28, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Abhay S Oka said the governments must ensure that action is taken against erring officials.

 

"Illegal mining in the Aravallis has to stop. The authorities have to ensure that the requisite steps are taken in this regard. Otherwise, what is the benefit of having only skeletal structures in the name of mountains? A balance has to be made between sustainable development and protection of the environment," the bench said.

The top court is dealing with a matter related to alleged illegal mining in the Aravalli range.

In 2009, the top court imposed a blanket ban on the mining of major and minor minerals in the eco-sensitive Aravalli hills.

The Rajasthan government had earlier told the court that the issue regarding the classification between the Aravalli hills and the Aravalli ranges, insofar as mining activities are concerned, needs to be decided by the apex court.

"We, prima facie, feel that if the state is of the view that the mining activities in the Aravalli range are also detrimental to the environmental interest, nothing stops the state government from preventing mining activities in the Aravalli range as well," the top court had said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
