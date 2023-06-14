News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » For Putin, This War Is Personal

For Putin, This War Is Personal

By REDIFF NEWS
June 14, 2023 17:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

More than a dozen people were killed as Russian missiles targeted residential buildings in Kryvyi Rih, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's home town on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

Rescuers carry the body of a person killed by a Russian missile strike in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region. Photograph: Andrii Dubchak/Reuters

 

The bodies of four people who died in the Russian strike on a residential building in Kryvyi Rih. Photograph: Alina Smutko/Reuters

 

Rescuers work at the site of the residential building destroyed by a Russian missile strike in Kryvyi Rih. Photograph: Alina Smutko/Reuters

 

Rescuers work at the site of the damaged residential building in Kryvyi Rih. Photograph: Alina Smutko/Reuters

 

Residents are shocked by the destruction to the building where they lived, here and below. Photograph: Alina Smutko/Reuters

 

Photograph: Alina Smutko/Reuters

 

Photograph: Alina Smutko/Reuters

 

Photograph: Alina Smutko/Reuters

 

Employees remove broken windows from a school damaged by a missile strike in Kryvyi Rih. Photograph: Alina Smutko/Reuters

 

Volunteers unload material to cover the broken windows in the school damaged by the Russian missile strike in Kryvyi Rih. Photograph: Alina Smutko/Reuters

 

People remove parts of the shattered windows. Photograph: Alina Smutko/Reuters

 

Neskuchne, a newly liberated village, near the front line in Donetsk region. Photograph: Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters

 

A Ukrainian national flag is seen in newly liberated Neskuchne. Photograph: Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters

 

A Ukrainian soldier walks near the body of a Russian soldier in Neskuchne. Photograph: Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters

 

A firefighter works at the site of a food warehouse heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike in Odesa. Photograph: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Odesa region/Handout via Reuters

 

A woman, who was injured by a Russian missile strike, hides in a shelter in the basement of a damaged school during an air alert. Photograph: Alina Smutko/Reuters

 

A firefighter is seen at the site of an office building damaged by a Russian missile strike. Photograph: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Odesa region/Handout via Reuters

 

A shopping mall and apartment buildings damaged by a Russian missile strike, in Odesa. Photograph: Press Service of the the Operational Command South of the Ukrainian Armed Forces/Handout via Reuters

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Now, A Man Made Flood In Ukraine
Now, A Man Made Flood In Ukraine
When Death Came From The Sky
When Death Came From The Sky
How Many Will Return Home From Ukraine?
How Many Will Return Home From Ukraine?
Kriti Wears The Ramayan On Her Dupatta
Kriti Wears The Ramayan On Her Dupatta
Ex-CJI's kin plea for Rs 10 cr damages rejected
Ex-CJI's kin plea for Rs 10 cr damages rejected
Half of top-priced stocks have outperformed indices
Half of top-priced stocks have outperformed indices
Camp in NCA: BCCI summons youngsters
Camp in NCA: BCCI summons youngsters
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Assure you...: Modi to Zelenskyy in 1st meet since war

Assure you...: Modi to Zelenskyy in 1st meet since war

Ukrainians Flee To Escape Death

Ukrainians Flee To Escape Death

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances