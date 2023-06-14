For Putin, This War Is Personal

More than a dozen people were killed as Russian missiles targeted residential buildings in Kryvyi Rih, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's home town on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

Rescuers carry the body of a person killed by a Russian missile strike in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region. Photograph: Andrii Dubchak/Reuters

The bodies of four people who died in the Russian strike on a residential building in Kryvyi Rih. Photograph: Alina Smutko/Reuters

Rescuers work at the site of the residential building destroyed by a Russian missile strike in Kryvyi Rih. Photograph: Alina Smutko/Reuters

Rescuers work at the site of the damaged residential building in Kryvyi Rih. Photograph: Alina Smutko/Reuters

Residents are shocked by the destruction to the building where they lived, here and below. Photograph: Alina Smutko/Reuters

Employees remove broken windows from a school damaged by a missile strike in Kryvyi Rih. Photograph: Alina Smutko/Reuters

Volunteers unload material to cover the broken windows in the school damaged by the Russian missile strike in Kryvyi Rih. Photograph: Alina Smutko/Reuters

People remove parts of the shattered windows. Photograph: Alina Smutko/Reuters

Neskuchne, a newly liberated village, near the front line in Donetsk region. Photograph: Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters

A Ukrainian national flag is seen in newly liberated Neskuchne. Photograph: Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters

A Ukrainian soldier walks near the body of a Russian soldier in Neskuchne. Photograph: Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters

A firefighter works at the site of a food warehouse heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike in Odesa. Photograph: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Odesa region/Handout via Reuters

A woman, who was injured by a Russian missile strike, hides in a shelter in the basement of a damaged school during an air alert. Photograph: Alina Smutko/Reuters

A firefighter is seen at the site of an office building damaged by a Russian missile strike. Photograph: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Odesa region/Handout via Reuters

A shopping mall and apartment buildings damaged by a Russian missile strike, in Odesa. Photograph: Press Service of the the Operational Command South of the Ukrainian Armed Forces/Handout via Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com