News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » BJP drops Brij Bhushan, fields son instead from Kaiserganj

BJP drops Brij Bhushan, fields son instead from Kaiserganj

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 02, 2024 19:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ending weeks of speculation, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday named Karan Bhushan Singh as its Lok Sabha candidate from the Kaiserganj seat in Uttar Pradesh, replacing his father and incumbent MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing criminal charges of sexually harassing women wrestlers.

IMAGE: BJP's Lok Sabha member Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and his son Karan Bhushan Singh (right). Photograph: ANI Photo

The party also named Dinesh Pratap Singh as its candidate from Rae Bareli, a Gandhi family bastion which was won by former Congress president Sonia Gandhi five consecutive times.

 

Sonia Gandhi is now a Rajya Sabha MP and the Congress is yet to announce its candidate for the seat.

While Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh may have been denied the ticket, the fact that the seat's contest remains within the family shows how influential the Thakur leader and six-time MP is in the region and the party.

The former Wrestling Federation of India president, who stepped down amid a raging protest against him over the allegations, has denied the charges.

The Delhi police filed a charge sheet against him in court.

Brij Bhushan Singh runs a large number of educational institutions in Gonda and neighbouring districts and is seen by his admirers as a benefactor to his constituents, something which has built him a loyal support base and kept him politically strong.

Dinesh Pratap Singh, a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government, was the BJP's candidate from the Rae Bareli parliamentary seat in 2019 too.

Both seats are going to the polls in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election on May 20. The last date for filing nomination papers is May 3.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Hugging without sexual intent is not an offence'
'Hugging without sexual intent is not an offence'
Bajrang, Vinesh stunned as Brij Bhushan's protege wins
Bajrang, Vinesh stunned as Brij Bhushan's protege wins
Safeguarding women wrestlers key to WFI's return: UWW
Safeguarding women wrestlers key to WFI's return: UWW
T20 WC: 'Exclusion of Rinku was the toughest call'
T20 WC: 'Exclusion of Rinku was the toughest call'
Tracking Poll Mood On Brahmaputra Mail
Tracking Poll Mood On Brahmaputra Mail
Halt illegal mining in Aravallis: SC to Centre, states
Halt illegal mining in Aravallis: SC to Centre, states
Pathan Slams Dhoni!
Pathan Slams Dhoni!
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

'Is it a crime to be close to Brij Bhushan?'

'Is it a crime to be close to Brij Bhushan?'

'Brij Bhushan was drunk, misbehaved with the girls'

'Brij Bhushan was drunk, misbehaved with the girls'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances