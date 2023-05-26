How Many Will Return Home From Ukraine?

Young Russian men called up for compulsory military service take part in a ceremony at the Trinity cathedral in St Petersburg, before their departure for battle zones in Ukraine.
IMAGE: A conscript gives the thumbs up inside a bus after the ceremony. All photographs: Anton Vaganov/Reuters
IMAGE: Russian conscripts take part in the ceremony.
IMAGE: The conscripts are being photographed by their relatives. Who k knows how many will return home from the cruel and brutal war in Ukraine?
IMAGE: Russian conscript Yaroslav, 20, embraces his girlfriend Nadezhda, 22, and sister Lera, 13, before his departure.
