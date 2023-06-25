When A Courtier Took On Emperor Putin

Wagner Group soldiers are preparing to withdraw from the Russian military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don following an order from their chief Yevgeny Prigozhin to return to their bases.

Prigozhin -- who was once seen as extremely close to Vladimir Putin -- has claimed Putin's removal as Russia's president, saying there will be a new leader in the Kremlin soon.

IMAGE: Fighters of the Wagner private mercenary group are seen atop a tank while being deployed near the headquarters of the southern military district in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, June 24, 2023. All Photographs: Reuters

IMAGE: Wagner soldiers stand on a tank outside a circus near the southern military district headquarters in Rostov-on-Don, June 24, 2023.

IMAGE: Wagner fighters cross a street in Rostov-on-Don, June 24, 2023.

IMAGE: A man greets Wagner fighters outside a circus in Rostov-on-Don, June 24, 2023.

IMAGE: Wagner fighters stand guard outside the southern military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don, June 24, 2023.

IMAGE: A Wagner fighter flashes a victory sign, June 24, 2023.

IMAGE: Wagner fighters deployed at the southern military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don, June 24, 2023.

IMAGE: A supporter of the Wagner private mercenary group holds a flag outside a Rostelecom office in Rostov-on-Don, June 24, 2023.

IMAGE: A supporter of the Wagner group holds flags near the southern military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don, which was controlled by Wagner fighters, June 24, 2023.

IMAGE: Wagner fighters deployed in a street in Rostov-on-Don, June 24, 2023.

IMAGE: A truck transporting a Wagner military vehicle drives along the M-4 highway, which links the capital Moscow with Russia's southern cities, near Voronezh in this image taken from video, June 24, 2023.

IMAGE: Wagner fighters stand guard in a Rostov-on-Don street, June 24, 2023.

