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Bengaluru Police Arrest Five For Selling Banned Hydro Ganja

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 12, 2026 16:50 IST

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Bengaluru police have arrested five individuals and seized Hydro Ganja worth Rs 2.56 crore, cracking down on the sale of the banned narcotic substance.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Bengaluru police arrested five individuals for selling Hydro Ganja.
  • Authorities seized 3.686 kg of Hydro Ganja, valued at Rs 2.56 crore.
  • The arrests were made following credible information about the sale of the banned substance.
  • The accused confessed to buying Hydro Ganja at lower prices and selling it to the public.

Five people have been arrested for selling the banned Hydro Ganja here, police said on Tuesday.

They said 3 kg 686 grams of Hydro Ganja, with a total market value of Rs 2.56 crore, was seized from their possession.

 

Details of the Arrests and Seizure

Based on credible information that the banned narcotic substance was being sold within the limits of Ashok Nagar and Malleshwaram Police Stations, the arrests were made.

Cases were registered under the NDPS Act at the respective police stations. Raids conducted at the locations identified by the informants resulted in the detention of five people on different dates, police said in a release.

Confessions and Investigation

During interrogation, all five accused confessed to procuring Hydro Ganja at lower prices from unidentified suppliers and selling it to the public, they said.

Police recovered 3 kg 686 grams of Hydro Ganja from their possession. The total value of the seized contraband is estimated at Rs 1.28 crore, while the market value is estimated at Rs 2.56 crore.

Ongoing Efforts

Efforts are continuing to trace the supplier of Hydro Ganja to the accused, they said, adding that investigation is in progress.

The five accused involved in the two cases were produced before the court, which remanded all five to judicial custody.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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