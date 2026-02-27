Bengaluru Police Nab 16 Drug Peddlers, Seize ₹5.24 Crore Worth of Drugs

Bengaluru police have arrested 16 individuals and seized ₹5.24 crore worth of drugs in a major drug bust, targeting drug peddling and illegal narcotics distribution in the city.

Bengaluru City Police on Friday said 16 people, including two women were arrested allegedly for drug peddling and contraband worth Rs 5.24 crore have been seized.

The arrests were made by the Narcotics Wing of the Central Crime Branch, they said.

A total of 3,000 MDMA ecstasy pills (1.93 kg), 230 grams of MDMA crystal, 48.75 kg ganja, and 306 grams of hydro ganja have been seized, police said, adding that its estimated market value is Rs 5.24 crore.

During the operations, a total of 16 persons, including eight from other states and two women, were taken into custody on different dates, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said during a press conference here.

"During interrogation, the accused, including the two women , confessed that they were procuring banned narcotic substances such as MDMA ecstasy pills, MDMA crystal, ganja, and hydro ganja at lower prices from foreign nationals, persons from other states, and local unidentified suppliers, with the intention of earning easy money, and were selling them to the public, including college students," he said.

Efforts are ongoing to trace the foreign and out-of-state suppliers who were providing narcotic substances to the accused, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Crackdown on Foreign Nationals Involved in Drug Peddling

In a separate special drive, officers and staff of the CCB Narcotics Wing conducted operations in the limits of Bagalur, Whitefield, Parappana Agrahara, and Madanayakanahalli police stations against foreign nationals who were overstaying their visas and allegedly involved in drug peddling, police said.

"Nine foreign nationals were taken into custody. As per the orders of the FRRO (Foreigners Regional Registration Officer), the nine foreign nationals were sent to the Foreigners Detention Centre. Subsequently, two of them have been deported to their home country," he added.