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Bengaluru Police Nab Five in Major Drug Trafficking Operation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 24, 2026 16:41 IST

Bengaluru police have arrested five individuals and seized ₹5.77 crore worth of MDMA and ganja in a major drug trafficking bust targeting suppliers and distributors in the city.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Five individuals have been arrested in Bengaluru for trafficking MDMA and ganja.
  • Police seized 3.912 kg of ganja and 343 grams of MDMA, along with other narcotics and assets worth ₹5.77 crore.
  • The arrests followed raids conducted by the Central Crime Branch's Narcotics Wing and local police.
  • The accused confessed to procuring drugs from a foreign national and local sources, selling them to the public, including college students.
  • Investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend the drug suppliers.

Five persons were arrested for allegedly trafficking the banned narcotic substance MDMA and ganja in different parts of the city, police said on Tuesday.

Police said they seized 3.912 kg of ganja, 343 grams of MDMA and 170 grams of other narcotic substances, along with a goods vehicle and a mobile phone, totaling worth Rs 5.77 cr.

 

The Narcotics Wing of the Central Crime Branch, along with local police, carried out the operation here recently, police said.

The arrests were made on different dates following raids based on credible inputs.

Details of the Drug Seizure

According to police, ganja was being transported near Nayandahalli signal on Mysuru Road. The MDMA and ganja were stored and sold from a lodge in R K Puram and Channasandra Main Road.

Cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, police said.

Investigation and Confessions

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to procuring the drugs at lower prices from an unidentified foreign national and other sources within the state, and selling them to the public, including college students, for profit, a senior police officer said.

Efforts are on to trace the suppliers, police said.

The accused have been remanded to judicial custody, and further investigation is underway, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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