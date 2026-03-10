Bengaluru Police Nab Four in Narcotics Crackdown

Bengaluru police have arrested four individuals for selling banned narcotics, seizing a substantial amount of ganja, hydro ganja, and MDMA in a major drug bust operation.

Four people, including three from other states, were arrested for allegedly selling banned narcotic substances in the city, police said.

With their arrests, police claimed to have seized 37. 400 kg ganja, 33 grams of hydro ganja and 23.19 grams of MDMA estimated to be worth Rs 48.24 lakh in the black market.

The action was taken following a tip-off on different dates that banned narcotic substances were being sold in the jurisdiction of the Mahadevapura, K G Halli and Malleswaram police stations, officials said.

Investigation and Confessions

During interrogation, the accused confessed that they had procured ganja, hydro ganja and MDMA from unidentified persons from other states with the intention of earning quick money and were selling the substances to the public and college students, a senior police officer said.

Efforts are underway to trace the persons from other states who supplied the narcotic substances to the accused, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.