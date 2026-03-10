HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bengaluru Police Nab Four in Narcotics Crackdown

Bengaluru Police Nab Four in Narcotics Crackdown

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
March 10, 2026 20:27 IST

Bengaluru police have arrested four individuals for selling banned narcotics, seizing a substantial amount of ganja, hydro ganja, and MDMA in a major drug bust operation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Bengaluru police arrested four individuals for allegedly selling banned narcotics.
  • The seized drugs include 37.4 kg of ganja, 33 grams of hydro ganja, and 23.19 grams of MDMA.
  • The estimated value of the seized narcotics is Rs 48.24 lakh.
  • The accused confessed to procuring the drugs from unidentified persons in other states.
  • Police are investigating the source of the narcotics and tracing the suppliers.

Four people, including three from other states, were arrested for allegedly selling banned narcotic substances in the city, police said.

With their arrests, police claimed to have seized 37. 400 kg ganja, 33 grams of hydro ganja and 23.19 grams of MDMA estimated to be worth Rs 48.24 lakh in the black market.

 

The action was taken following a tip-off on different dates that banned narcotic substances were being sold in the jurisdiction of the Mahadevapura, K G Halli and Malleswaram police stations, officials said.

Investigation and Confessions

During interrogation, the accused confessed that they had procured ganja, hydro ganja and MDMA from unidentified persons from other states with the intention of earning quick money and were selling the substances to the public and college students, a senior police officer said.

Efforts are underway to trace the persons from other states who supplied the narcotic substances to the accused, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
