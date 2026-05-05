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Bengaluru Police Arrest Six Drug Dealers Targeting College Students

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 05, 2026 14:10 IST

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Bengaluru police have apprehended six drug dealers involved in selling banned substances like MDMA and hydro ganja to the public, with college students being a primary target.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Bengaluru police arrested six individuals for drug dealing.
  • The dealers were selling MDMA and hydro ganja to the public, including college students.
  • Police seized drugs worth over Rs 10 crore from the arrested individuals.
  • The accused confessed to buying drugs at low prices and selling them for profit.
  • Investigations are ongoing to trace the interstate and local suppliers of the drugs.

Bengaluru police have arrested six people for allegedly purchasing banned narcotic substances at low prices and later selling them to the public, with college students among the buyers.

Massive Drug Seizure in Bengaluru

With their arrest, the police said they seized 8 kg 58 g of MDMA, 5 kg 700 g of hydro ganja, four mobile phones, and a car used in the commission of the offence.

 

The total value of the seized items is Rs 10.05 crore, while the estimated market value is Rs 20.10 crore, police added.

Police Operation and Confessions

The searches were conducted recently at specific locations following tip-offs that banned narcotic substances such as MDMA and hydro ganja were being sold within the limits of Yeshwanthpur Police Station and Nandini Layout Police Station, they said.

"During these operations, six individuals were detained on different dates-two from other states and four locals," a statement issued by the office of City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said.

"Upon interrogation, the accused confessed that they were purchasing banned drugs such as MDMA and hydro ganja at low prices from unknown inter-state and local suppliers and selling them to the public, with college students among the buyers, for profit," it added.

Ongoing Investigation

Efforts are ongoing to trace the unknown suppliers, both interstate and local, who were providing these narcotic substances, it said.

The investigation is still in progress, police said.

All six accused were produced before a court on different dates and have been remanded to judicial custody, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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