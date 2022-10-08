First Look! IAF's new combat uniform

The Indian Air Force on Saturday unveiled a new pattern of combat uniform for its personnel during 90th anniversary celebrations of IAF, at the Air Force Station in Chandigarh.

IMAGE: Air Force personnel, wearing a new pattern of combat uniform, perform a march-past during 90th anniversary celebrations of Indian Air Force in Chandigarh. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

The new uniform is different from its earlier versions, with pixelated designs replacing the older organic patterns.

Most combat forces and militaries the world over have adopted digital camouflage uniforms.

The new design pattern allows military personnel to move with greater flexibility irrespective of the nature of the terrain.

The uniform has been designed by a standing dress committee - viewing the advancing warfare styles and is a significant and much-needed addition.

The uniform’s design has been deemed very crucial for mission accomplishment.

Earlier this year, Indian Army too switched to a digital camouflage uniform for its personnel.

The government has also approved the creation of a new branch, called the Weapon Systems branch in the Air Force -- aimed at aimed at entailing unification of all weapon system operators under one entity.

Air Force Day marks the official induction of IAF as a supporting force of the United Kingdom's Royal Air Force in 1932.

Every year, the day is celebrated in the presence of the IAF chief and other senior officers.