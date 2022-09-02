News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » PM unveils new Naval Ensign 'Nishaan', drops St George's Cross

PM unveils new Naval Ensign 'Nishaan', drops St George's Cross

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 02, 2022 12:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday unveiled the new Naval Ensign 'Nishaan' at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi, doing away with the colonial past and befitting the rich Indian maritime heritage.

IMAGE: The new Naval Ensign unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. Photograph: ANI

The prime minister unveiled the new Naval Ensign 'Nishaan' during the commissioning of the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

Naval Ensigns are flags that naval ships or formations bear to denote nationality.

The Indian Naval Ensign so far consisted of a St George's Cross -- a red cross with white background.

 

In one corner of the cross, the Indian flag was put when the country attained freedom, replacing the Union Jack in that place.

The Indian Naval Ensign has changed multiple times since Independence.

It was only in 2001 that the St George's Cross was taken out and the Indian Navy's crest was added to the opposite corner of the ensign.

The cross was put back again in 2004 with the addition of the emblem of India at the intersection of the cross.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
Vikrant: A Giant Leap For Indian Navy
Vikrant: A Giant Leap For Indian Navy
Vikrant: 'Multiple Celebration Of India'
Vikrant: 'Multiple Celebration Of India'
Why India Needs Another Aircraft Carrier
Why India Needs Another Aircraft Carrier
Remembering The Munich Massacre
Remembering The Munich Massacre
Indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant joins Indian Navy
Indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant joins Indian Navy
'India needs 6 carriers like Vikrant'
'India needs 6 carriers like Vikrant'
Japan Open: Prannoy goes down fighting in quarters
Japan Open: Prannoy goes down fighting in quarters
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'India needs 6 carriers like Vikrant'

'India needs 6 carriers like Vikrant'

'Indian Navy will protect India's interests'

'Indian Navy will protect India's interests'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances