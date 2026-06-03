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Ghaziabad Police Register FIRs Against Two Illegal Madrasas

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 03, 2026 14:32 IST

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Ghaziabad Police have registered FIRs against two illegally operating madrasas in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, following a sealing action and linking the crackdown to a recent murder investigation.

Key Points

  • Ghaziabad Police registered FIRs against two madrasas for allegedly operating illegally without proper registration or Minority Welfare Department approval.
  • The action follows the sealing of these madrasas in the Khoda area, with three individuals named in the FIRs.
  • The crackdown is linked to the recent killing of 17-year-old Surya Chauhan, whose alleged killer, Asad, was later killed in a police encounter.
  • One specific madrasa, Ramaniya Arnia Kasimul Uloom, was cited for lacking registration, departmental approval, and essential safety certificates.

Police have registered FIRs against two madrasas, which were allegedly operating illegally in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, following a sealing action, officials said on Wednesday. The FIRs have been registered against three persons after the madrasas in the Khoda area were found to be allegedly operating without approval from the Minority Welfare Department and without valid registration, police said.

This comes in the wake of the killing of 17-year-old Surya Chauhan, a resident of Khoda, who was stabbed by one Asad and his associates on the day of Bakrid on May 28. Chauhan's family claimed he was called out of the home on pretext of celebrating the festival and then killed. Asad subsequently was killed following a police encounter on the intervening night of May 30 and 31, while his father Nawab and two friends Farhan and Asif have been arrested in connection with the case.

 

Illegal Madrasas Sealed in Ghaziabad

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans Hindon) Dhawal Jaiswal said verification of illegal properties in the Khoda police station area was underway, following which two madrasas were sealed on Tuesday. "FIRs have now been registered against both the madrasas and three accused have been named. They were allegedly being run without permission from the Minority Welfare Department and without valid registration," he said.

Police said cases have been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Electricity Act, and further legal action is underway. The FIR was lodged on the basis of a written complaint submitted by the District Minority Welfare Officer's office.

Details of Unregistered Operations

In the complaint, it was alleged that Madrasa Ramaniya Arnia Kasimul Uloom, located in Popular Vihar area of Khoda village, was being run by Maulvi Imam Mohammad Danish and Maulvi Sajid without recognition. The complaint stated that the madrasa was neither registered with the Minority Welfare Department nor had obtained approval for its operation. It was also alleged that the management failed to produce a valid registration certificate of the society running the madrasa and had not obtained no-objection certificates from the Fire Department and the Electrical Safety Department. The complainant expressed concern that in the absence of necessary approvals, the possibility of an accident on the premises could not be ruled out and sought legal action against those responsible.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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