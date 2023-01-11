News
Rediff.com  » News » Fire And Destruction in Ukraine

Fire And Destruction in Ukraine

By REDIFF NEWS
January 11, 2023 12:18 IST
As the Russian invasion approaches its one-year anniversary and with little let-up in fighting, the Ukrainian economy continues to suffer.

Ukraine's economy is projected to shrink by about 40 percent this year as the country becomes increasingly dependent on Western aid.

 

IMAGE: Plumes of smoke rise in Bakhmut from a Russian strike during the 36-hour ceasefire over Orthodox Christmas declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ukrainian firefighters work at the site of a market destroyed by a Russian missile strike in Shevchenkove town, Kharkiv region. Photograph: Sofiia Gatilova/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Residents look at items at the market that survived the Russian missile strike in Shevchenkove. Photograph: Sofiia Gatilova/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A building damaged by a Russian missile strike that occurred during the night in Kramatorsk. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier at a destroyed school in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Anna Kudriavtseva/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier stands in a trench in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Anna Kudriavtseva/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Military gear at a market in Kyiv. Vendors in Ukraine's capital supply volunteers and enlisted soldiers with an assortment of gear to fight the Russians. Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Destroyed Russian military vehicles displayed on a snowy afternoon in central Kyiv. Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: People return to their shelters after gathering water in Siversk. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
REDIFF NEWS
 
