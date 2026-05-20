UP: Father, Uncles Arrested Over Woman's Suicide

In Uttar Pradesh, police have arrested a woman's father and uncles for allegedly driving her to suicide due to harassment over her relationship with her lover.

Key Points A 19-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh allegedly committed suicide due to harassment over her wish to marry her lover.

The woman's father and two uncles have been arrested in connection with the alleged suicide.

Police allege the family transported the woman's body and dumped it in a river to avoid police action.

The woman had previously eloped with her lover, against her family's wishes.

Police here on Wednesday arrested the father of a 19-year-old woman and her two uncles in connection with her alleged suicide due to harassment over her wish to marry her lover, an officer said.

Besides the three, the police also arrested another man for allegedly lending his car to transport the woman's body.

Investigation into the Woman's Death

According to the police, a body was found on Sunday morning along the bank of the Saryu River near Karimpur.

The deceased was identified as Nisha, a resident of Nawada village under Bhimpura Police Station limits.

Details of the Arrests and Charges

A case was registered late Tuesday night at Ubhaon Police Station against Nisha's father Visheshwar, her uncles Parshuram and Shripati Prasad, and Indal Kumar of Barwa Rati Patti village, who owned a Mahindra Bolero used in the alleged crime.

Sub-inspector Devi Prasad Mishra, in his complaint, alleged that Nisha was in a relationship with a man and wanted to marry him. She had earlier eloped with him, while her family wanted her to marry someone else.

Family's Alleged Actions After the Suicide

The complaint stated that Nisha, distressed by the continued harassment, hanged herself from a hook in a room of her house on May 16.

The police alleged that after her death, the family, fearing police action, transported the body in the Bolero and dumped it in the river near Karimpur.

Rasra Circle Officer Alok Gupta said all four accused were arrested on Wednesday morning.