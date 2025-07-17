UP BTech student ends life, girlfriend's family accused of Rs 30L blackmail

A 20-year-old BTech student at a private university allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the courtyard of his home in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district, police said on Thursday.

Before taking his life, he shared a video on social media accusing his girlfriend and her family of blackmail and extortion.

The youth's family claimed that the engineering student was in a relationship with a 19-year-old girl who was an intermediate student.

Tushar Nagar was pursuing a BTech from Ramswaroop University and had been staying at his family's second house in the Lakhpedabagh locality. He was the only son of Sarvesh, a resident of Jewli village in the Mohammadpur Khala area, they said.

According to the family, Tushar had dinner on Tuesday night and went to sleep in his room. The next morning, he was found dead, hanging with a noose around his neck.

They said that Tushar was in a relationship with the girl and was also friends with her brother, which led to his frequent visits to her home. The girl lived with her brother in a rented room in Barabanki city.

Around a week ago, the girl's family had lodged a complaint with the police, accusing Tushar of harassment. The police had called both parties and mediated a settlement.

However, the deceased's family alleged that even after the settlement, the girl's father took lakhs of rupees from them and continued to harass Tushar.

According to them, the harassment persisted and was one of the main reasons that pushed Tushar to take the extreme step.

Tushar's mother, Sushma Verma, alleged that her son and the girl were in a relationship and she possessed photographs of the two together as proof.

She claimed that the girl's father, Satish Verma, repeatedly filed complaints with the police and used the threat of legal action to extort Rs 5-6 lakh from the family.

She further alleged that the family was being pressured for Rs 30 lakh and threatened with false criminal cases if they failed to pay. Fearing harassment and imprisonment, the family had already paid Rs 4-5 lakh.

Following the suicide, Sushma Verma lodged a police complaint against five people -- the girl's father Satish Chandra Verma, her grandfather Ramesh Chandra Verma, her brother Ayush Verma, Aradhya Verma and Jai Prakash Verma -- accusing them of abetment to suicide, extortion, and issuing threats.

SHO RK Rana said an FIR has been registered against the five individuals.

The case is being investigated under Sections 108 (abetment of suicide), 308(extortion), 351(criminal intimidation), and 61(criminal conspiracy) of the BNS, Rana said.