Home  » News » Deadly Car-Bus Collision in Shahjahanpur Claims Three Lives

Deadly Car-Bus Collision in Shahjahanpur Claims Three Lives

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 11, 2026 09:54 IST

A tragic car-bus collision in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, caused by dense fog, resulted in three fatalities and two critical injuries, highlighting the dangers of driving in adverse weather conditions.

Key Points

  • Three people died and two were critically injured in a car-bus collision in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh.
  • The accident occurred due to dense fog and poor visibility near a sharp bend in the Allahganj area.
  • The victims were travelling from Lakhimpur Kheri to Etawah when the head-on collision took place.
  • Police have seized the bus, and the driver fled the scene after the fatal incident.

Three people were killed and two others were critically injured after a car collided head-on with a state transport bus amid dense fog in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi said the victims were travelling in a car from Lakhimpur Kheri to Etawah when the accident occurred near Sugsugi turn in the Allahganj area.

 

The car collided with an oncoming bus near the sharp bend, he said.

Dwivedi said three occupants of the car -- Arun (30), Rishabh Kumar (32) and Sanjay Kumar (28), all residents of Hyderabad town in Lakhimpur Kheri -- died on the spot.

Two others, identified as Anil and Gaurav, sustained grievous injuries.

Police rushed the injured to a hospital, he added.

The accident likely occurred due to dense fog and poor visibility near the sharp bend on the road, which runs close to the Ramganga river, Dwivedi said.

Police have seized the bus while its driver fled the scene after the incident, he added.

