Three Die In Separate Road Accidents In Jharkhand's Godda District

Three people were killed in separate road accidents in Jharkhand's Godda district, prompting police investigations into the causes and vehicles involved.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Three individuals died in two separate road accidents in the Godda district of Jharkhand.

A speeding truck struck a motorcycle on NH-133, resulting in the deaths of two men.

A head-on collision between two motorcycles near Sarkanda village led to one death and one serious injury.

Police are investigating both incidents, including examining CCTV footage to identify the truck involved in the first accident.

Three persons, including a man from Bihar, were allegedly killed in two separate road accidents in Jharkhand's Godda district on Sunday, police said.

Truck-Motorcycle Collision Claims Two Lives

Two men died on the spot after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle on NH-133 in the Mahagama police station area.

The deceased were identified as Vipin Kumar (30), a resident of Katihar district in Bihar, and Satyam Kumar Yadav (22) of Nunajor village, said Mahagama police station's officer-in-charge Manoj Kumar Pal.

"Both victims died on the spot after a speeding truck hit their bike. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and CCTV footage is being examined to trace the vehicle," he said.

Head-On Motorcycle Crash Results In Fatality

A 30-year-old man was killed and another seriously injured after two motorcycles collided head-on near Sarkanda village in the Town police station area.

"One of the riders died on the spot, while the other sustained serious injuries. His identity is yet to be established. Both motorcycles have been seized," said Town police station's officer-in-charge Dinesh Mahli.