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Home  » News » Fatal Road Accidents in Godda District Claim Four Lives

Fatal Road Accidents in Godda District Claim Four Lives

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 31, 2026 21:02 IST

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Tragic road accidents in Godda, Jharkhand, claim the lives of four individuals, including a young girl and her aunt, highlighting the urgent need for improved road safety measures.

Key Points

  • A four-year-old girl and her aunt died after a bus collided with their motorcycle in Godda district, Jharkhand.
  • The fatal accident occurred near Ghorichak Chowk in the Belbadda police station area.
  • In a separate incident, two brothers were killed when a tractor trolley hit their motorcycle in Shahpur village.
  • Police have seized the vehicles involved and are investigating both accidents, with the tractor driver on the run.

A four-year-old girl and her aunt were killed as a bus hit a two-wheeler in Jharkhand's Godda district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident happened near Ghorichak Chowk in the Belbadda police station area, they said.

 

"Four people, including two girls, were riding the motorcycle. The bus hit the motorcycle from behind," said Pankaj Kumar Singh, the officer in charge of the Belbadda police station.

The bus and the motorcycle were seized, and the bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

Second Accident Claims Two Brothers

In another accident in the district on Monday night, two brothers were killed after a tractor trolley collided with their motorcycle, police said.

The accident happened in Shahpur village in the Muffasil police station area, they said.

The deceased were identified as Niranjan Mandal (40) and Sanjay Mandal (37) of Kajra village, they added.

The driver of the tractor, which hit the motorcycle from behind, is on the run, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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