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Home  » News » Two Farmers Killed By Lightning In Karnataka's Bidar District

Two Farmers Killed By Lightning In Karnataka's Bidar District

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 24, 2026 09:31 IST

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Two farmers in Karnataka's Bidar district tragically lost their lives after being struck by lightning during a thunderstorm, highlighting the dangers of seeking shelter under trees during severe weather.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Two farmers in Bidar, Karnataka, died after being struck by lightning.
  • The incident occurred during a thunderstorm while the farmers were working in their fields.
  • The farmers sought shelter under a mango tree when lightning struck.
  • Police have cautioned people against taking shelter under trees during thunderstorms.

Two farmers were killed after being struck by lightning during a thunderstorm in Bidar district, police said on Friday.

Tragic Incident Details

The victims have been identified as Revanasiddha (28), a resident of Navadagi, and Yallalinga (28) from Jevargi.

 

According to police, the incident occurred in Navadagi village of Bhalki taluk on Thursday evening when both were working in their agricultural fields.

"As it suddenly began to rain, the two men took shelter under a mango tree in the field. Lightning struck the same tree, resulting in their death on the spot," police said.

Police Investigation And Warning

Khatak Chincholi police have registered a case in this regard.

Police also cautioned people from taking shelter under trees during thunderstorms.

Lightning strikes are a common natural hazard during monsoon season in India, particularly in rural areas where people work outdoors. Authorities often issue advisories about safety precautions during thunderstorms, including seeking shelter in buildings and avoiding trees. The local police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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