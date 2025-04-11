HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
25 killed in lightning strikes, hailstorms in Bihar

25 killed in lightning strikes, hailstorms in Bihar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
April 11, 2025 00:35 IST

At least 25 people were killed in lightning strikes and hailstorms in several districts of Bihar on Thursday, officials said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, Nalanda reported 18 deaths, followed by two in Siwan, one each in Katihar, Darbhanga, Begusarai, Bhagalpur and Jehanabad.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, however, claimed in a post on X that over 50 people died on Thursday.

 

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic deaths of more than 50 people in various incidents of storm, rain, lightning, tree and wall collapse in Bihar. I express my deepest condolences. May God provide strength to the families affected by the disaster in this hour of grief," he wrote in Hindi.

He also said that the state government should compensate farmers for their crop loss due to the sudden rain and give them proper compensation.

Earlier, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled the deaths and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

On Wednesday, 13 people had died in lightning strikes in four districts of Bihar.

The India meteorological department has issued an 'orange alert' (be prepared) for a number of districts, including Darbhanga, East Champaran, Gopalganj, West Champaran, Kishanganj, Araria, Supaul, Gaya, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Nalanda, Nawada and Patna.

It has also forecast heavy rainfall on Friday and Saturday in these districts.

"Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) likely to occur at few places over Madhubani, Darbhanga, East Champaran, Gopalganj, West Champaran, Kishanganj, Araria, Supaul, Gaya, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Nalanda, Nawada, Patna," the IMD said in a bulletin.

Water-logging was also reported on Thursday from several parts of Patna following heavy rain.

The state capital recorded an average of 42.6 mm rainfall till 5.30 pm.

Officials of the Patna Municipal Corporation and district administration, however, claimed that rainwater was drained out in the shortest possible time despite the downpour.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
