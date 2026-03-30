Two Killed by Lightning Strike While Travelling to Temple in Jalna

A devastating lightning strike in Jalna, Maharashtra, claimed the lives of two young pilgrims en route to a temple, highlighting the dangers of unseasonal weather and the importance of safety precautions.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two young men died after being struck by lightning near Mahakala village in Jalna district while travelling to the Vigneshwar Mahadev temple.

A third person was seriously injured and is receiving treatment at a hospital in Ambad.

The incident occurred during unseasonal rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning in several parts of Jalna district.

The meteorological department has issued an 'orange' alert for Jalna district, warning of adverse weather conditions.

Farmers in Jalna have been advised to take precautions to protect harvested crops from the unseasonal rains and storms.

Two young men on their way to a temple lost their lives after being struck by lightning near a village amid unseasonal rains in several parts of Jalna district in central Maharashtra on Monday, said police.

Another person accompanying them was injured in the lightning strike, they said.

The incident took place near Mahakala village under Ambad tehsil and the deceased were identified by police as Govind Prahlad Lahane (21) and Aditya Dagdu Bedre (20).

The Ambad police said the duo was on their way to Apegaon village to offer prayers at the revered Vigneshwar Mahadev temple, when sudden rains accompanied by thunder and lightning forced them to take shelter under a tree.

However, a huge bolt of lightning struck the tree, killing both men on the spot, they said.

Another young man who was with them sustained serious injuries and was currently undergoing treatment in a hospital at Ambad.

Unseasonal Rains and Weather Alert

Meanwhile, several parts of Jalna district witnessed unseasonal rainfall on Monday. Areas in Bhokardan, Jalna, Ambad and Jafrabad tehsils experienced showers. Stormy weather was also observed in Ramnagar and Ner areas of Jalna tehsil.

The meteorological department has issued an 'orange' alert for Jalna district for March 31, warning of adverse weather conditions. Farmers have been advised to take necessary precautions to protect harvested crops.