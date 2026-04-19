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Wild Elephant Tramples Man To Death In Koderma

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 19, 2026 13:51 IST

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A 35-year-old man tragically died after being trampled by wild elephants in Jharkhand's Koderma district while trying to protect his field.

Key Points

  • A 35-year-old man was trampled to death by wild elephants in Koderma district, Jharkhand.
  • The incident occurred in Kataiya village, within the Satgawan police station area.
  • The victim, Rohit Yadav, was attempting to drive the elephants away from his field when he fell.
  • The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to the Sadar Hospital in Koderma.

A 35-year-old man was allegedly trampled to death by wild elephants in Jharkhand's Koderma district on Sunday, police said.

The incident happened in Kataiya village in the Satgawan police station area, they said.

 

Details Of The Fatal Elephant Attack

"The incident happened while the victim, identified as Rohit Yadav, was trying to drive the herd away from his field. He slipped and fell, and was trampled to death," a police officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to the Sadar Hospital in Koderma, he said.

Cases of human-animal conflict are increasing in Jharkhand due to deforestation and habitat loss. The forest department often provides compensation to the families of victims killed in such incidents. Further investigation will determine if the department had taken adequate steps to prevent elephant intrusions into populated areas.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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