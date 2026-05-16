Seven Sentenced To Life In 2020 UP Murder Case

In a significant ruling, a court in Uttar Pradesh has sentenced seven individuals to life imprisonment for a 2020 murder stemming from a long-standing feud, delivering justice to the victim's family.

Key Points Seven individuals, including six members of a family, have been sentenced to life imprisonment for a 2020 murder in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh.

The victim, Surendra Nath Pandey, was attacked due to a long-standing enmity.

The court imposed a fine of Rs 1,51,000 on each of the seven convicted individuals.

The incident occurred in Tandwa village under the Pakri police station area.

A court here has sentenced seven people, including six members of a family, to life imprisonment for murdering a man over old enmity in 2020, an official of the prosecution department said on Saturday.

Details of the Sentencing and Convicted Individuals

Hearing the case on Friday, District and Sessions Judge, Ballia, Anil Kumar Jha, held all the seven accused guilty and imposed a fine of Rs 1,51,000 on each of them, government advocate Sanjeev Singh said.

He said those convicted are Ajay Tiwari of Tandwa village; his sons Alok and Abhay; his brothers Uday Narayan Tiwari, Manish Tiwari, and Amit Tiwari; and Subhash Jaiswal.

The 2020 Murder Incident

According to the prosecution, the victim, Surendra Nath Pandey, was attacked by the accused over old enmity on the morning of April 30, 2020, in Tandwa under the Pakri police station area while he was returning home from his fields. When he raised an alarm, Jay Prakash Pandey and Dharmendra Kumar Pandey rushed to help him, but were also assaulted.

While Surendra died in the incident, Jay and Dharmendra sustained injuries.

Legal Proceedings and Charge Sheet

Based on a complaint lodged by Surendra's son, a case was registered against the seven accused. Following the investigation, police filed a charge sheet against all seven in court.