Budaun Man Gets Life Sentence in 2019 Nephew Murder Case

A Budaun court sentenced a man to life in prison for the brutal 2019 murder of his nephew, resolving a long-standing case involving a financial dispute and violent crime.

Key Points A man in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his nephew in a case dating back to 2019.

The victim, Farooq, was killed with construction tools following a dispute over money with his uncle, Shahid.

Evidence presented in court included witness testimonies and blood-stained tools, leading to Shahid's conviction.

Shahid was found guilty under Sections 302 (murder) and 452 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code.

A court here on Saturday sentenced a man to life in prison for the murder of his nephew in a seven-year-old case, officials said. Additional District and Sessions Judge (Court Number 1) Rinku Kumari pronounced the verdict, holding the accused Shahid guilty of murder.

Details of the Crime

According to Special Public Prosecutor Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, the incident dates back to February 5, 2019, in the Bisauli area. The complainant, Mohammad Miyan, had received information that his nephew Farooq, was killed while he was asleep at his house.

The victim was brutally attacked with sharp construction tools, including a chisel-like implement and an iron tool, causing fatal head injuries, the prosecution said.

Investigation and Evidence

During investigation, police identified the accused Shahid, who is Farooq's uncle. Evidence and witness statements revealed that a dispute over money had taken place between the two on the night of the incident.

Shahid had also allegedly stolen the victim's mobile phone and later killed him out of fear of being caught.

The court relied on witness testimonies and material evidence, including blood-stained tools, to convict the accused under Sections 302 (murder) and 452 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code.