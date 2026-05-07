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Seven Get Life For Double Murder In Uttar Pradesh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 07, 2026 13:11 IST

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Seven individuals in Uttar Pradesh have been sentenced to life in prison for the 2020 double murder of a father and son, highlighting the severity of the crime and the court's commitment to justice.

Key Points

  • Seven individuals have been sentenced to life imprisonment for a double murder that occurred in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, in 2020.
  • The victims, Hiralal and his son Tej Kumar Yadav, were shot dead following an altercation.
  • The incident stemmed from a dispute related to village head elections.
  • Each of the seven convicts was also fined Rs 1,01,500 by the court.

A court here has sentenced seven persons to life imprisonment for killing a man and his son here in 2020.

District and Sessions Judge Jai Prakash Pandey on Wednesday sentenced the seven and also imposed a fine of Rs 1,01,500 each on them, District Government Counsel Priyadarshi Piyush Tripathi said.

 

Details of the Double Murder Case

Tripathi said that on August 13, 2020, Santra Devi, a resident of Akbelpur Naupur village, had gone to Lalganj market along with her husband Hiralala and sons Tej Kumar Yadav and Vinod Yadav to buy medicines.

According to the prosecution, when they reached Ghodsahna village, two persons identified as Surendra and Pradeep stopped them and took Hiralal and Tej Kumar Yadav to their house on the pretext of discussing the village head election.

Soon an altercation broke out during which Pradeep and Surendra allegedly shot dead Hiralal.

When Tej Kumar tried to flee, he was also shot dead, he said.

Both father and son died on the spot, Tripathi added.

He said a chargesheet was filed against eight accused in the case, but one of them, Phenkhu Yadav, died during the trial.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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