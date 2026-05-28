Rajasthan: Family Of Four Burnt Alive In Ajmer Village

A family of four, including a former village head, were tragically burnt alive in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, prompting a police investigation into suspected murder.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Four family members, including a former sarpanch and his wife, were burnt alive in Ajmer district, Rajasthan.

The incident occurred at Shrirampura village, approximately 60 km from Ajmer city.

Police suspect the incident may be a case of multiple murders, not an accidental fire.

Injury marks and blood stains were found at the residence of the former sarpanch, Ram Singh.

Four members of a family, including a former sarpanch and his wife, were burnt alive inside a vehicle at a village in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Thursday morning, police said.

The incident took place at Shrirampura village, nearly 60 km from Ajmer city, they said.

Details Of The Deceased

The deceased have been identified as former sarpanch Ram Singh Choudhary, his wife Suryagyan Devi, mother Poosi Devi, and a relative named Mahima Chaudhary, police said.

Three bodies were found inside the charred vehicle, while one was found in a nearby field, they said.

Police Investigation Underway

Ajmer SP Harsh Vardhan Agarwala said the incident initially appeared to be the result of an accidental fire, but preliminary investigation indicated that it could be a case of multiple murders.

"The bodies have injury marks and there were blood stains at the residence of Ram Singh. His family members are tight-lipped," the SP said.

Suspicion Surrounds Family Members

Ram Singh had two wives and the role of the first wife and his children appear to be suspicious, Agarwala said.

"The bodies have been shifted to a mortuary for autopsy," he said.