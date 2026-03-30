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Rajasthan Couple Found Dead in Home; Robbery Suspected

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 30, 2026 15:31 IST

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An elderly couple was brutally murdered in their Rajasthan home, prompting a police investigation into a suspected robbery and the detention of four suspects.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • An elderly couple, both retired teachers, were allegedly murdered in their home in Beawar, Rajasthan.
  • Police suspect the motive was robbery and have detained four people, including two minors, in connection with the crime.
  • The couple's bodies were discovered after neighbours noticed water flowing from their house.
  • A forensic team is collecting evidence, and CCTV footage is being examined as part of the investigation into the Beawar double murder.

A couple was allegedly beaten to death with iron rods at their residence in Beawar district of Rajasthan, police said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Beawar, Ratan Singh, said four people, including two minors, have been detained in connection with the incident. Prima facie, they were murdered with the intention of loot, he said.

 

The victims, Vinod Kumar Sharma (68) and his wife Purnima Sharma (65)  both retired teachers  were alone at home at the time of the incident as their son, a software engineer, was out of the city for work.

The incident came to light on Sunday evening when water continued to flow out of the couple's house, following which neighbours grew suspicious and informed a relative of the couple.

The relative and the neighbours, upon reaching the house, found the couple lying in a blood-soaked condition inside the premises. An iron rod was also found nearby, police said.

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Ajmer was called to collect evidence, and CCTV footage from nearby areas was examined.

The couple's son works in Gurugram and reached home on Sunday night after being informed about the incident, police added.

The SP said that the postmortem of the bodies is being conducted.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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