HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Bodies of Two Missing Men Found in Ajmer Well; Murder Suspected

Bodies of Two Missing Men Found in Ajmer Well; Murder Suspected

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 30, 2026 15:13 IST

The bodies of two missing men have been found in a well in Rajasthan, India, leading police to suspect murder and launch a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Bodies of two men, Surendra (26) and Vishnu (16), were discovered in a well in Jaitpura village, Ajmer district, Rajasthan.
  • The men had been missing since March 20, prompting a missing persons report.
  • Police suspect the men were assaulted and then thrown into the well, initiating a murder investigation.
  • A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team is collecting evidence from the scene to determine the cause of death.

Days after two men had gone missing from a village in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, their bodies were recovered from a well on Monday, with police suspecting that they were killed and thrown into the well, police said.

The incident came to light after residents of Jaitpura village in Bhinay area noticed a foul smell in the area and began a search, they added.

 

Upon searching, the bodies of Surendra (26) and Vishnu (16) were found inside the well, police said.

According to police, "Both had left home on a motorcycle on the evening of March 20. A missing persons report was filed the next day."

"Prima facie, it appears the two may have been assaulted and later thrown into the well," they added.

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Ajmer reached the spot and began collecting evidence.

The bodies have been kept at the mortuary of a local government hospital for postmortem.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Tension in Manipur as Missing Men Found Dead; NIA Investigation Ordered
Tension in Manipur as Missing Men Found Dead; NIA Investigation Ordered
Burnt bodies in car of 2 kidnapped Muslim men: Report
Burnt bodies in car of 2 kidnapped Muslim men: Report
Man's body found stuffed in drum; wife, children missing
Man's body found stuffed in drum; wife, children missing
Manipur: NIA to Investigate Death of Two Missing Men in Kamjong District
Manipur: NIA to Investigate Death of Two Missing Men in Kamjong District
Blue drum horror in Raj: Wife, lover held for man's murder
Blue drum horror in Raj: Wife, lover held for man's murder

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Good News: 7 Advantages Of Hing Or Asafoetida

webstory image 2

India's 10 Top Islands In The Sun

webstory image 3

8 Top Wellness Retreats Of India

VIDEOS

Little girl in Ladakh breaks her 'gullak' to donate for Iran relief efforts1:50

Little girl in Ladakh breaks her 'gullak' to donate for...

Snowfall Begins at Atal Tunnel! Conditions Turn Icy at South Portal0:11

Snowfall Begins at Atal Tunnel! Conditions Turn Icy at...

Iconic Cherry Blossoms Take Over Washington0:51

Iconic Cherry Blossoms Take Over Washington

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO