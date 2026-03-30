Bodies of Two Missing Men Found in Ajmer Well; Murder Suspected

The bodies of two missing men have been found in a well in Rajasthan, India, leading police to suspect murder and launch a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Bodies of two men, Surendra (26) and Vishnu (16), were discovered in a well in Jaitpura village, Ajmer district, Rajasthan.

The men had been missing since March 20, prompting a missing persons report.

Police suspect the men were assaulted and then thrown into the well, initiating a murder investigation.

A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team is collecting evidence from the scene to determine the cause of death.

Days after two men had gone missing from a village in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, their bodies were recovered from a well on Monday, with police suspecting that they were killed and thrown into the well, police said.

The incident came to light after residents of Jaitpura village in Bhinay area noticed a foul smell in the area and began a search, they added.

Upon searching, the bodies of Surendra (26) and Vishnu (16) were found inside the well, police said.

According to police, "Both had left home on a motorcycle on the evening of March 20. A missing persons report was filed the next day."

"Prima facie, it appears the two may have been assaulted and later thrown into the well," they added.

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Ajmer reached the spot and began collecting evidence.

The bodies have been kept at the mortuary of a local government hospital for postmortem.