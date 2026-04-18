Rajasthan Couple Found Dead; Robbery Suspected

An elderly couple was tragically found dead in their Jaisalmer home, with police investigating a potential robbery as the motive behind the crime.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points An elderly couple, Lakharam and Reshma, were found dead in their home in Mohangarh, Jaisalmer.

The couple's bodies were discovered by their nephew on Saturday morning.

Silver anklets were missing from Reshma's legs, suggesting a possible robbery.

Police are investigating the case, suspecting the couple may have been killed during a robbery.

The bodies of an elderly couple were found inside their house in the Mohangarh area here on Saturday morning, police said.

The deceased were identified as Lakharam (90) and his wife, Reshma (85). The couple had no children and lived alone in the house.

Discovery Of The Bodies

The bodies were discovered by their nephew when he visited their house. Lakharam's body was found lying in the courtyard, and his wife's body was inside the room.

Robbery Suspected As Motive

Preliminary investigation revealed that silver anklets worn by Reshma were missing from her legs. Some footprints were also noticed around the house, raising suspicion that the couple might have been killed during a robbery.

Police Investigation Underway

SHO Mohangarh Baburam Delu said that the bodies were shifted to a mortuary of a hospital for postmortem and the matter is being investigated.

Under Indian law, charges of murder and robbery would typically apply in this case. The police will likely conduct a thorough forensic investigation of the scene and question potential witnesses to determine the sequence of events and identify any suspects.