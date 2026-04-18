Rajasthan Couple Found Dead; Robbery Suspected

An elderly couple was tragically found dead in their Jaisalmer home, with police investigating a potential robbery as the motive behind the crime.
Key Points
- An elderly couple, Lakharam and Reshma, were found dead in their home in Mohangarh, Jaisalmer.
- The couple's bodies were discovered by their nephew on Saturday morning.
- Silver anklets were missing from Reshma's legs, suggesting a possible robbery.
- Police are investigating the case, suspecting the couple may have been killed during a robbery.
The bodies of an elderly couple were found inside their house in the Mohangarh area here on Saturday morning, police said.
The deceased were identified as Lakharam (90) and his wife, Reshma (85). The couple had no children and lived alone in the house.
Discovery Of The Bodies
The bodies were discovered by their nephew when he visited their house. Lakharam's body was found lying in the courtyard, and his wife's body was inside the room.
Robbery Suspected As Motive
Preliminary investigation revealed that silver anklets worn by Reshma were missing from her legs. Some footprints were also noticed around the house, raising suspicion that the couple might have been killed during a robbery.
Police Investigation Underway
SHO Mohangarh Baburam Delu said that the bodies were shifted to a mortuary of a hospital for postmortem and the matter is being investigated.