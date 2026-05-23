Uttarakhand Factory Making Fake Medicines Sealed

An illegal factory in Kotdwar, Uttarakhand, has been sealed after being discovered producing fake medicines, highlighting the ongoing efforts to combat counterfeit drug manufacturing.

Key Points An illegal factory in Kotdwar, Uttarakhand, suspected of producing counterfeit medicines, has been sealed by authorities.

The factory, 'M/s Nectar Herbs and Drugs,' was found to be operating with a revoked drug manufacturing license.

Evidence suggests violations of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and other regulations related to factory operations.

The factory had previously faced allegations of manufacturing counterfeit Remdesivir during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.

An illegal factory in Kotdwar in Uttarakhand's Pauri district, which was allegedly involved in producing fake medicines, has been sealed, officials said on Saturday.

Investigation Uncovers Illegal Operations

According to officials, acting on intelligence received under 'Operation Fake Pill'-an ongoing campaign against the trade of counterfeit medicines-a joint team comprising the Uttarakhand STF and other relevant departments conducted an inspection and search operation at 'M/s Nectar Herbs and Drugs,' situated in the SIDCUL Sigaddi area of ââKotdwar.

During the inspection, it was allegedly discovered that the factory's drug manufacturing license had been revoked. Furthermore, prima facie evidence was found indicating alleged violations of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, as well as statutory provisions related to factory operations.

Past Allegations and Current Findings

Officials said that the factory's drug manufacturing license had already been cancelled in 2024. Despite this, machinery and equipment related to drug manufacturing were found on the premises. Approximately three kilograms of compressed tablets, along with various tools and equipment used in tablet manufacturing, were recovered from the site.

They further said that in 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic, this factory had faced allegations of manufacturing counterfeit Remdesivir.

According to officials, the factory's owner Vishad Kumar is a resident of the Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh.